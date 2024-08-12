Mike McDaniel announced today that linebackers Grayson Murphy and Cam Brown were placed on IR. This will effectively end their season, as Miami can only have eight players return to the team once they are placed on IR. Neither Murphy nor Brown would be worthy of one of those eight spots, as both were not a lock to even make this team.

In good news, McDaniel announced that often-injured wide receiver Erik Ezukanma would return to practice today.

Grayson Murphy went undrafted out of UCLA and had turned many heads this training camp with his outstanding play as an edge rusher. On the very first play of the preseason, he blew up a Falcons running play and caused a 3-yard loss on the play.

Cam Brown has had a fantastic training camp. He is a special teams ace whose odds of making the team were probably higher than Murphy’s due to his excellent play on special teams.

Even with the return of Jaelan Phillips, Miami is thin at linebacker and aside from signing Wyatt Ray this morning they also signed linebacker David Anenih. Anenih went undrafted in 2022 and has played for the Titans, Steelers, Falcons, and Cardinals. Spending the majority of the time on their practice squads. He has never played in an NFL game.