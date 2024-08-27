The Miami Dolphins have placed 2023 second-round draft pick Cam Smith on IR. The Dolphins can designate two players today who can return from IR later in the season, and Cam is expected to be one of them.

Cam Smith, has a hamstring injury, and his status was week-to-week, which is a major blow to the Dolphins secondary and to Smith himself. Smith just returned to the Dolphins after missing the first few weeks of training camp, and after being back for less than one week, he is now on the shelf again, missing multiple weeks with another injury.

Because Smith is a second-round pick, they won’t move on from him. However, due to his lack of experience, including not playing at all last year and now missing this entire training camp, getting him on the field in the regular season will be a challenge.

With Smith’s injury and Miami releasing Nik Needham, it appears Storm Duck will make Miami’s initial 53-man roster.