The Dolphins were supposed to have a practice on Saturday open to the fans at Hard Rock Stadium, and it was supposed to be a scrimmage, but that was canceled on Friday evening due to bad weather in the area. So the practice was moved indoors, and only the media were allowed to attend. So, the notes below are from Barry Jackson and Omar Kelly; please read their full article on the Miami Herald website. CLICK HERE

Jaylen Ramsey wore the Orange Jersey.

Refs were on hands

Jalen Ramsey beat an Alec Ingold block to hold Achane to no gain

Tagovailoa threw an incomplete pass

Emmanual Ogbah set the edge and stopped Raheem Mosert for a loss on a running play

Tagovailoa bobbled a snap from Aaron Brewer and pitched to Achane, who then ran for 8 yards

Inside linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh held a run play to a short gain

Skylar Thompson hit Willie Snead IV for a very short gain; Ethan Bonner blew up the play

Jaylen Wright had a decent gain on a cut-back run

Chop Robinson beat Kion Smith for a tackle in the backfield, but a holding penalty negated it

Ogbah held Ingold to a short gain on a reception from Tagovailoa, who was forced to roll out when Quenton Bell pressured him

Ramsey stopped a running play by Achane for a loss

UTEP rookie Andrew Meyer delivered a high snap to Mike White, foiling a play… Julian Hill caught a short pass from White

From the next set of 11 on 11 work: Braxton Berrios caught a pass from Tagovailoa in the corner of the end zone but referees ruled him out of bounds

Kendall Lamm created a hole for a nice run by Raheem Mostert

Calais Campbell beat Aaron Brewer to hold Achane to a two-yard run. Chop Robinson set the edge well on that play

Tua was off on his accuracy on an incomplete throw to Jody Fortson, who would have needed to make a miraculous catch in the end zone

Grayson Murphy got good penetration on a nice run by Jaylen Wright, who put on the afterburners for a decent gain

Da’Shawn Hand flushed Tagovailoa out of the pocket, messing up a play

Lamm committed a false start

Cam Brown had an immediate tackle on a lateral pass from Tagovailoa to Malik Washington

Mo Kamara held a running play to no gain; he blew up tight end Hayden Rucci on the play.

More from that 11 on 11 work: Chris Brooks had a nice inside run behind a block from Chasen Hines…

Jordan Colbert had a nice pass breakup, but a penalty negated the play… Calais Campbell sacked Tagovailoa on a play when nobody opted to block him…

Ogbah flushed Tagovailoa out of the pocket; it could have been a sack in a real game.

Tagovailoa completed a 15-yard dart to Braylon Sanders over the middle

Quinton Bell limited an Achane run to a short gain

Zach Sieler had a tackle for loss on a Raheem Mostert run

Tagovailoa completed a short pass to Mostert

Alec Ingold converted a 3rd and 1 run. That was a problem area for Miami last season. But keep in mind that Campbell and Sieler weren’t on the field for that play

Robinson did a good job setting the edge on a Jeff Wilson Jr. run, limiting it to a short gain

Skylar Thompson delivered an impressive 23-yard pass to Jonnu Smith for a completion down the middle

Brandon Pili and Jonathan Harris stopped an inside run for a short gain

Cam Brown had a would-be sack negated by pass interference by a teammate

Brown then had another nice play on a short run

Channing Tindall had a sack on Thompson. Tindall is getting more work with the inside linebacker room impacted by injuries

Emmanuel Ogbah deflected a Tagovailoa pass.

Wilson had a nice seven-yard run in goal line work

Tagovailoa completed a five-yard TD throw to Braylon Sanders, but it’s clear that Ogbah would have sacked Tagovailoa before the pass

Tagovailoa’s completion to Berrios in the corner of the end zone was ruled out of bounds, exactly like a Tagovailoa-to-Berrios connection earlier in the day

Tindall had another nice play on a short gain, and then Teair Tart overwhelmed Meyer to limit a run to no gain

Mike White’s pass to Julian Hill was dropped in the corner of the end zone. Tart again got in the backfield on that play

White threw a TD pass to Jaylen Waddle in red zone drills. Kion Smith did a nice job in pass protection

Quinton Bell then sacked Tagovailoa in red zone drills

Tagovailoa and White each got a hurry up possession late in practice; Tagovailoa led Miami to a touchdown on his possession. Here’s how it went:

Tagovailoa hit Sanders for 11 yards, then hit Jonnu Smith for a six-yard gain and then hit Smith again for a seven-yard gain in a late hurry-up drill

Tagovailoa then had a dump off to Achane for an eight-yard gain

Achane then dropped a catchable but not perfect pass from Tagovailoa

Malik Washington made a nice catch from Tagovalioa for a 20-yard gain

Then Achane ran for three yards

Ogbah disrupted the next play for what likely would have been a sack on Tagovailoa. But referees said Tagovailoa completed the pass to Achane for a three-yard gain

Tagovailoa threw a pass in the corner of the end zone to Achane, but Achane couldn’t snare it in bounds. Duke Riley was in coverage

Tagovailoa then completed a short pass to Achane for what referees called a four-yard touchdown

WHITES NO HUDDLE

Wilson took a screen from White and picked up about nine yards

Wilson then ran for 10

Mo Kamara then sacked White

White then hit Wilson for two short gains

White’s pass on fourth and six was dropped by Anthony Schwartz.

