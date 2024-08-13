Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins released DT Teair Tar this morning. Tart was signed this offseason to serve on a committee to help replace Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis. There had been reports out of camp that Tart hasn’t been giving maximum effort this far, and outside of a day or two, really hasn’t made much of an impact. Tart played himself out of Tennessee last season with his poor attitude, and it looked like that carried over to his short time in Miami.

With this move, you can pencil in Benito Jones to start at nose tackle for the Dolphins, and expect Isaiah Mack to make this roster now.

Tart just turned 27 in February and has played for Tennessee and Houston since entering the league after going undrafted in 2020. He played college football at three schools; his final school was Florida International.

In 2020, Tart was suspended for one game for stepping on a Cleveland Browns player in a game. In 2022, he started 16 games for the Titans, had one interception and 1.5 sacks with 34 tackles. In 2023, he played for both Houston and the Titans, started nine games, had 21 tackles, and had 1 sack.