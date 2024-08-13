Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins released DT Teair Tar this morning. Tart was signed this offseason to serve on a committee to help replace Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis. There had been reports out of camp that Tart hasn’t been giving maximum effort this far, and outside of a day or two, really hasn’t made much of an impact. Tart played himself out of Tennessee last season with his poor attitude, and it looked like that carried over to his short time in Miami.
With this move, you can pencil in Benito Jones to start at nose tackle for the Dolphins, and expect Isaiah Mack to make this roster now.
Tart just turned 27 in February and has played for Tennessee and Houston since entering the league after going undrafted in 2020. He played college football at three schools; his final school was Florida International.
Dolphins are releasing veteran defensive tackle Teair Tart.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2024
Is Miami Wasting “Prime Years” of Tua, Tyreek, and Waddle with a Poor Offensive Line?