In maybe the most confusing move of the week, the Dolphins have released guard Jack Driscoll, someone who was penciled in to start Week 1 with Aaron Brewer injured. If Brewer cannot go Week 1, it means Lester Cotton would be the starting right guard to open the season.

I wrote an article Tuesday evening on how many of the free agent signings by Grier in March/April didn’t make Miami’s 53 man roster. Add Driscoll to the list.

Neville Gallimore (signing with the Rams today), Jonathan Harris, Teair Tart, Isaiah Mack, Jody Fortson, and now add Jack Driscoll to the list.

And some of his other free agent signings, like Brewer, Odell Beckham Jr, and Anthony Walker are injured and probably won’t be ready for the start of the season. It seems like Miami took this free agency period off outside of signing Jordyn Brooks, Jordan Porter, and Jonnu Smith.

Miami cut Driscoll to make room for WR Grant Dubose who they claimed off the waiver wire.

The Dolphins are signing WR/PR D’Wayne Eskridge to their practice squad. He is a former 2nd-round pick of the 2021 draft by Seattle. He has 17 career receptions for 122 yards and 1 touchdown. He had zero receptions last season.