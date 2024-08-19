The Miami Dolphins made a flurry of moves Monday afternoon.

First, they released veteran running back Salvon Ahmed. Salvon missed most of the training camp with an undisclosed injury and was buried on the depth chart with this current roster. With the news of Chris Brooks being in concussion protocol, Jaylen Wright and Jeff Wilson having minor injuries, and knowing this is the final preseason game in which Raheem Mostert and DeVon Achane will not play, the Dolphins had to open up a roster spot and bring in more running backs for this week.

Miami signed running backs Anthony McFarland Jr and Zander Horvath.

Miami signed Sean Harlow a few weeks ago for offensive line depth as their centers were having issues snapping the football. He was injured in Friday’s game against Washington and will end his season on the reserve/injured list (aka IR).

The Dolphins also released LB Ezekiel Vandenburgh who has been injured off and on the past few weeks of training camp. They did sign LB Dequan Jackson.

Wide Receiver Willie Snead IV was also placed on the reserve/injured list, also ending his time in Miami.