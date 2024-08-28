The Miami Dolphins have reduced their roster to the required 53 players; this was one of the toughest roster trimmings in recent memory. The Dolphins will begin the season with many on IR and the PUP. I will discuss each position group and grade them, also discussing what may happen when players return from injury. To start, here is the list of Dolphins who did not make the roster, yet remember, 16 players will fill the practice squad.

Quarterback: B+

Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson

The Miami Dolphins will roll with Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson. Tua is arguably a top-five quarterback and will look to take yet another jump with Mike McDaniel. After his extension this off-season, Tua has come into his own, displaying leadership and more comfort with the media. The B+ grade is due to health concerns over Tua and the backup quarterback play that would follow. Skylar Thompson has shown many flashes with the Dolphins and even started a wildcard game vs the Buffalo Bills as a rookie. The Dolphins only rostered two quarterbacks, and who the emergency quarterback will be is yet to be known.

Running Back: A+

Raheem Mostert, Devon Achane, Jaylen Wright, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Alec Ingold (Fullback)

It is one of the top units in the league and is filled with explosive, dynamic players. The Dolphins head into this season with four halfbacks on fresh legs that will terrorize opposing defenses all season. It is uncertain how the Dolphins will manage their snaps this season and who will carry the biggest load. This room will pay great dividends in the Dolphins’ success this season and have talented young backs develop into stars. Mostert and Wilson are still capable, as we saw both averages over 4.5 yards per carry.

Wide Receiver: B

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, and Malik Washington

The Dolphins have one of the best one-two punches in the NFL. Filled with speed and big play ability, this wide receiver room can make a lot of noise. The Dolphins had injury trouble at wide receiver starting the year, causing the B grade. River Cracraft was injured in week two of the preseason while being a breakout contender and possible starting slot receiver (He is designated for IR return). Odell Beckham Jr. was a cheap veteran signing with the ability to make plays on the outside, yet he will start on the PUP after an off-season procedure he had. Washington has shown great abilities, and Berrios is a reliable veteran, so both will need to contribute early on in the season. Keeping only four receivers was a questionable move, in my opinion, yet the Dolphins have seen Devon Achane get reps outside in the preseason and finally have a receiving threat at tight end. (Jonnu Smith) The Dolphins will look to have multiple thousand-yard receivers again and hopefully get production out of Berrios and Washington.

Tight End: B-

Jonnu Smith, Durham Smythe, Julian Hill, and Tanner Conner

This is the best tight-end group the Dolphins have had in years. Expect Jonnu Smith to make a great impact in the receiving and even the running games, as we have seen sometimes this preseason. Durham Smythe will continue to do his dirty work, while Julian Hill and Tanner Conner are serviceable. Rostering only four receivers to start the year will make the tight end’s contributions even more important to start the year.

Offensive Line: C

Terron Armstead, Aaron Brewer, Lester Cotton Jack Driscoll, Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Robert Jones, Kendall Lamm, Andrew Meyer, and Patrick Paul

This room is average at best. Armstead and Jackson will hold down the tackle positions, but they have an injury past. This preseason, the Dolphins’ offensive line struggled many times and faced some injury troubles. Losing Kion Smith and Sean Harlow for the year, while Isaiah Wynn is starting the year on the PUP. From left to right, the Dolphins will roll with Armstead, Jones, Brewer, Eichenberg, and Jackson. This room could be a revolving door, and depth is a concern. This room needs to stay healthy this season.

Interior Defensive Line: C+

Calais Campbell, Da’Shawn Hand, Benito Jones, Brandon Pili, and Zach Seiler

The good thing about this room is its versatility. Zach Seiler is the man of this room, and Calais Campbell looks to have some left in the tank. Jones, Pili, and Hand will be serviceable and have all shown flashes this preseason. The Dolphins run defense will help them become the playoff team they want to be, so good play is essential from this group.

Edge Rushers: A-

Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Chop Robinson, Mohamed Kamara, and Quinton Bell

This group receives an A- and ultimately will be even better when Bradley Chubb returns. Ogbah looks ready to go, and Phillips looks strong after injury. The rookies will be able to prove themselves with Chubbs’s absence, yet I expect them to primarily play in pass situations. Quinton Bell showed some flashes in camp and could be an effective pass rusher. The Dolphins have many options out wide with the versatility of the interior and linebackers.

Linebackers: C+

Jordyn Brooks, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Channing Tindall, and Anthony Walker Jr.

This group can be very good, yet we haven’t seen them play much together as a cohesive unit. All have great ball skills and play with instinct. This group will be good in the run game and is full of sure tacklers. It will be the pass coverage that is of slight concern.

Cornerback: B

Jaylen Ramsey, Kendall Fuller, Kader Kohou, Storm Duck, Ethan Bonner, and Siran Neal

This group is solid. Ramsey and Fuller will be capable of locking up the one and two receivers, while Kohou has only gotten better since his rookie season. The exciting part about this is getting to see Ramsey possibly shadow the best receivers in the league. This preseason saw Storm Duck, Ethan Bonner, and Siran Neal play their way onto the roster, making the decision quite hard for the coaching staff. Cam Smith is also designated to return from IR and should contribute.

Safeties: A

Jevon Holland, Jordan Poyer, Marcus Maye, Elijah Campbell, and Patrick McMorris

The Dolphins safeties are simply special. Jevon Holland, a top safety in the league, will be paired with former All-Pro Jordan Poyer. These two will man the defensive backfield and have good depth behind them. Marcus Maye and Elijah Campbell have been in the league and are great backups, while McMorris played his way onto this roster.

Kicker: B-

Jason Sanders

Sanders is very good but inconsistent. Sanders is a former all-pro and has seen field goal percentages as high as 92% and as low as 74%. Will we see All-Pro Sanders this season or the up-and-down version?

Punter: D+

Jake Bailey

Bailey is a below-average punter, that is all. The Dolphins should have kept Morstead when they had the chance but went with Bailey instead, constantly out-kicking his coverage, and holds own of the lowest net averages and punts inside the 20 percentages in the NFL.