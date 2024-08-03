The Miami Dolphins have made a move to address their center position and the poor snapping issues that have plagued the first week of training camp. They have waived offensive lineman Ireland Brown and signed free agent center Sean Harlow.

Harlow just turned 29 this past March and has played for various teams in the NFL since 2017. He was a 4th round pick by the Falcons in 2017. Harlow only lasted one full season in Atlanta before being waived in 2018. He then bounced around and played for Indianapolis, went back to Atlanta, Arizona, Giants, Cowboys, and back to the NY Giants. In some of these spots, he was on the practice squad and not the active roster.

Harlos has played in 41 total games, only starting eight. His last start was in 2022 for Arizona.

Throughout the first week of training camp, the Dolphins centers have had many issues with snaps and snap exchanges. From Aaron Brewer to Jack Driscol, Ireland Brown, and Liam Eichenberg.

Harlow will have an uphill battle to make the team, but he does have a shot as the Dolphins’ offensive line is clearly the weakest position group on this roster, and the competition he would have to beat out aren’t household names with glowing resumes.