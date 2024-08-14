After releasing DT Teair Tart on Tuesday, the Dolphins added another DT to the mix, signing Robert “Big Coop” Cooper on Wednesday. Cooper played college football at Florida State, where he had 123 tackles and two sacks for the Seminoles between 2018 and 2022. He has also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles but has yet to play in a regular-season NFL game.

Former FSU DT Robert Cooper is signing with Dolphins per source — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 14, 2024