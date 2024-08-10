The Miami Dolphins have re-signed guard Chasen Hines in wake of the Kion Smith injury that will cost him the entire 2024 season. Hines was released by Miami last week.

Hines was a sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2022. He made their roster but was placed on IR in October of that season. New England released him in August of 2023. Miami picked him up, and he was on their practice squad all of last season.

The Dolphins cut Hines a few days ago, on August 7th, when they signed WR Mike Harley Jr. With Kion Smith now out for the season and Aaron Brewer out 4-6 weeks, the Dolphins’ offensive line depth is dwindling rapidly. Hines will have a legitimate chance to win a roster spot with Miami’s current offensive line situation.