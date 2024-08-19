NFL Insider Aaron Wilson is reporting the Dolphins have signed running back Anthony McFarland.

McFarland is 26 years old and was the Steelers’ fourth-round pick in 2020. He was with the Steelers until the end of 2023 when he signed with the UFL. McFarland has played in 17 games, started none, and has 42 rushing attempts for 146 yards. In 2023, he played in 3 games and had zero yards rushing on zero attempts.

With Chris Brooks going down to injury on Saturday evening and now in concussion protocol, Jaylen Wright missing the game due to injury, and with one more preseason game this weekend, the Dolphins need a body to play vs Tampa this weekend. As DeVon Achane and Raheem Mostert (and maybe Wright) will not be playing.