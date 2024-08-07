The Miami Dolphins have signed WR Mike Harley JR and waived offensive lineman Chasen Hines.

Harley went undrafted in 2022 and spent the 2022 season on the Browns practice squad. Cleveland cut Harley last August, and then he played in the UFL this past season. Harley was born and raised in Miami and played his college ball at the University of Miami.

Miami’s wide receiver depth has taken a hit lately, with Erik Ezukanma injured and not practicing, Odell Beckham Jr on the PUP list, and Tajh Washington out for the entire season. Braylon Sanders has been ok thus far in training camp but has had some drops. Miami signed Willie Snead IV a week ago, and also has had some drops in training camp as well. Jaylen Waddle and Braxton Berrios didn’t practice yesterday either, It’s nothing major, but Miami needs more bodies to run a practice and get the work they need to have done. We will see if Miami continues to work out wide receivers and add more to this position group.