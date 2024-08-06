NFL Insider Aaron Wilson is reporting that on Wednesday the Miami Dolphins will work out former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. Harley went undrafted in 2022 and spent the 2022 season on the Browns practice squad. Cleveland cut Harley last August, and then he played in the UFL this past season.

Yesterday, Wilson reported the Miami Dolphins worked out Guard Justin McCray and Guard/Center Scott Quessenberry.

Quessenberry is 28 years old and a former 5th-round pick by the LA Chargers in 2018. He has played in 79 games, starting 28 games total. Last year, Quessenberry did not play as he tore his ACL and MCL the first week of August in training camp. In 2022, he started five games for the Houston Texans at center. Quessenberry can play guard or center. With the Dolphins centers having snapping issues the first ten or so days of practice, bringing in another center (they signed Sean Harlow over the weekend) may be wise. The fact Quessenberry can also play guard is a plus as offensive guard is a huge question mark for the Dolphins this camp.

Justin McCray went undrafted in 2014 and has played for many NFL teams since then. He has played for the Titans, Packers, Browns, Falcons, Texans, and Panthers. He was out of the NFL in 2016 and 2017 and played in the Arena League. McCray has played in 80 career games, starting 31 of them. Last season for the Panthers he played in 4 games, and started 2 of them at guard. He ended last season on IR with a calf injury.