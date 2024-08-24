The Miami Dolphins concluded their preseason losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-14. The Dolphins won’t return to action until their season opener at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Dolphins now focus on Tuesday’s 4:00 PM deadline, where they must cut the roster down to 53 players. Many Dolphins have shown some promise this preseason, and following the game against the Buccaneers, they might have put their name on the roster.

Injuries

For starters, the Dolphins have had the injury bug dating back to last season, and unfortunately, that did not stop throughout camp and the preseason. The Dolphins have seen themselves lose Kion Smith, River Cracraft, Aaron Brewer, and Odell Beckham, among many others dealing with minor and major injuries. The Dolphins may need to explore the possibility of a trade at positions that have already been depleted by injury, and wide receiver and both interior lines come to mind. Miami gets much-needed time off before September 8th’s kickoff.

Skylar Thompson Vs. Mike White

As for every team and every player in the NFL, injuries happen, and everyone wishes to avoid them. For the Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s health is essential as the backup quarterback play is subpar. This week, Thompson earned the job, boosting an uninspired offense when Mike White was at the helm. Thompson went 19-for-27 with 190 yards, two touchdowns, and a late interception that derailed the Dolphins’ comeback hopes. Thompson showed flashes of being capable and could move the offense up and down the field. He struggled with telegraphing some throws, including the interception, and also suffered from some drops. Ultimately, this was the best performance by either White or Thompson this preseason.

The Dolphins would save $3.5 Million by cutting Mike White

Jaylen Wright

Jaylen Wright once again flashed. Wright produced four receptions for 41 yards and seven carries for 36 yards, once again proving he will need touches in the regular season. Wright adds to an already talented running back room with Devon Achane and Raheem Mostert.

Malik Washington

After taking a brutal hit up the middle, Washington returned to the field and broke off a 40-yard reverse. Washington is a playmaker who will have a chance to contribute with all the injuries in the wide receiver room. Washington is an elusive playmaker who must get the ball in his hands. He could be a big piece for the Dolphins this season with his contributions on kickoff, punt, and in the slot.

Offensive Line

Way too many times last night, plays were blown up before they even started, and offensive linemen on the floor were getting blown up at the line. The Dolphins offensive line is in the same place as last year and could have possibly regressed. This is a concern with the many injuries and talent on the line. Without Armstead and Jackson, the Dolphins line will always struggle, but the interior of the offensive line needs to improve. The Dolphins misdirect in many ways and have shown many different looks to defenses, even in the preseason. Tua and the offense will still thrive but need a push-up front.

Channing Tindall

The third-year man out of Georgia was all over the field once again. Tindall had 12 total tackles and a quarterback hit. Tindall has played back onto this 53-man roster and can also contribute to special teams.

The Dolphins will have many tough decisions throughout the week and the coming month. With the many players on the PUP, IR designations, and the sheer talent the Dolphins have in many positions, this roster trimming is quite difficult. Many Dolphins have played their way onto the roster, while some have played their way off. Other Dolphins have suffered unfortunate injuries that will see them looking for new teams. The likes of Storm Duck, Jason Maitre, last night’s standout Hayden Rucci, and many others are just some of the reasons the Dolphins have many difficult decisions to make.