The Miami Dolphins beat the Washington Commanders 13-6, advancing their preseason record to 2-0. The Dolphins saw themselves have many of the same issues as last week, yet there were still shining moments. I will recap the game’s highs and lows while also giving a deeper dive into some of the highly anticipated players’ performances.

The Highs

Tua

The first offensive drive of the game went as well as we could have asked, with Tua going 5-5 with 51 yards and a 13-yard touchdown pass to River Cracraft. Even without top receivers and offensive linemen, Tua worked his way down the field and looks ready to go. I would love to see the Dolphins succeed better in short yardage, but ultimately, it was a great drive. The bright spots were River Cracraft and Jonnu Smith, who have proven their worth this offseason. Smith displayed versatility out of the tight end position, and Cracraft continued his run up the depth chart.

Defensive Physicality

The Dolphin’s defense has only allowed one touchdown in eight quarters this preseason. Although facing rookie quarterbacks and mid-tier backups, there is something to say about Anthony Weaver’s defense. This Dolphins’ defense plays fast and physically, something we haven’t seen in recent Dolphins’ defenses. In both weeks, the Dolphins have got to the quarterback, forced turnovers, and ultimately made huge stops in the clutch. This new look Dolphins defense will be something to look forward to for the rest of the season.

Channing Tindall

As I discussed in the preview, repetition was important for those battling for roster spots. Tindall had a good game once again, recording four tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss. Tindall looks different, playing faster and ultimately making the most of his opportunity.

Jason Maitre and The Undrafted Corners

The UDFA out of Wisconsin made the most of his opportunity again, recording four solo tackles, including a tackle for loss. Maitre has played his way onto the practice squad for sure and could sneak his way on to the 53. Storm Duck and Isaiah Johnson can’t be overlooked, either. All three have been impressive throughout camp and the preseason. This competition is exactly what you want from all position groups and will ultimately make a tough decision for the coaching staff.

The Lows

Backup Quarterbacks

Ultimately, the goal is for your starting quarterback to play every down, every game of the season (barring a blowout). But for Miami, this is more than the truth, as they do not have an NFL-caliber backup quarterback. Once again, Mike White and Skylar Thompson were disappointed. Many know not to expect much out of either, yet they have still managed to be underwhelming. I give Mike White the edge over Skylar at this point, but I don’t say this convincingly.

Injuries

More than most, the Dolphins seem to be hit with the injury bug. This week, we saw Chris Brooks go down after another stellar performance; Cracraft, Cam Smith, Braylon Sanders, and David Long got banged up as well. This list also seems to include Jaylen Wright, who had “a little something that came up in the last practice,” according to McDaniel. The injuries have been a theme of Dolphins teams and, ultimately, something that is of concern. The Dolphins already have Phillips and Chubb battling back from injury and have seen many players go down this preseason. The Dolphins must find a way to get healthy without deteriorating their depth.

Third and Short

The Dolphins were 4-15 on third down today and, more notably, 0-2 on third and short in their first drive. The Dolphins managed to convert both fourth downs, yet this was a persistent problem last year. Although the Dolphins were missing starters, the third and short scenarios must be converted more often, specifically via the run game. I would like to see the Dolphins improve upon this part of their game, but we haven’t seen any signs of improvement yet. The offensive line must win these battles and help excel this offseason.

Last Takeaways

Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara will be productive edge rushers, but they are still projected to be every-down edge guys. Expect both to be on the field strictly in passing downs, barring injury.

Expect Achane to be extremely versatile this season, giving McDaniel more creativity. Tonight won’t be the only time Achane lines out wide and produces in the passing game.

River Cracraft continues to make the most of his opportunities and has been getting praise from all those around him. If Odell happens to miss an extended time, expect Cracraft to contribute significantly.

Jason Sanders continues to be a roller coaster, going 2-3 today, missing a 49-yarder.

Is Braxton Berrios’s time as a Dolphin coming to an end? Berrios has had an underwhelming tenure as a Dolphin and, with the upside of the younger players, could potentially find his way off the roster. Malik Washington also showed promise as a returner tonight.

Erik Ezukanma is a natural talent and the Dolphins’ tallest receiver at 6’2. Today he went 5-71, can he stay healthy and make this team over Berrios or Malik Washington? (They all make the team to start if Odell starts on PUP)

Cam Smith may just take that next step under Anthony Weaver. There are a lot of decisions to make in the secondary.