The Miami Dolphins kick off their preseason schedule tomorrow evening against the Atlanta Falcons, with the game set to begin at 7:00 PM. While the outcome of this game might not affect the standings, it’s a crucial moment for many players on the roster, especially those fighting for a spot on the team or a place in the starting lineup.

One of the most intriguing preseason storylines is the battle for the second-string quarterback position. With Tua Tagovailoa firmly established as the starting quarterback, the competition between Mike White and Skylar Thompson for the backup role has become one of the most closely watched.

White vs. Thompson: More Than Just a Backup Battle

The clash between Mike White and Skylar Thompson isn’t just about who will hold the clipboard on the sidelines but who the Dolphins can trust to step in if Tua misses time. This decision could have significant implications for Miami’s season, especially given the importance of having a reliable backup quarterback in today’s NFL. We have seen recently retired Nick Foles lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl and many more step up and win big games.

After playing for the New York Jets, Mike White, who joined the Dolphins last offseason, brings experience and a track record of poise under pressure. White has only made six pass attempts as a Dolphin, including a long touchdown pass to Chosen Anderson and an interception during the slaughtering of the Broncos.

On the other side is Skylar Thompson, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Thompson showed flashes of potential during his rookie season, particularly in last year’s preseason games, where he impressed with his mobility and ability to extend plays. While his experience is limited, Thompson started a playoff game, showed flashes, and could win the spot.

Key Considerations in the Quarterback Battle

The decision between White and Thompson will likely hinge on several factors:

1. Consistency in Practice: Coaches will look for which quarterback can consistently execute the playbook during practice and show a strong command of the offense. Both quarterbacks have had their moments in training camp, but consistency is key, especially when it comes to running the offense efficiently.

2. Preseason Performance: While practice is important, nothing replicates game situations. The preseason games, starting with tomorrow’s matchup against the Falcons, will allow White and Thompson to show how they perform under the lights against live competition.

3. Fit with the Offense: Offensive coordinator Frank Smith must assess which quarterback best fits the Dolphins’ scheme. White’s experience might offer more reliability, but Thompson’s athleticism and ability to make plays outside the pocket could provide a dynamic option if Tua were to go down.

4. Cost: Neither of their 2024 salaries is guaranteed. White will make $3.5 million if he’s on the team, while Thompson will earn just under $1 million.

A Preseason of Opportunities

As the Dolphins take the field against the Falcons tomorrow, the preseason serves as an important stage for many players to showcase their talents and secure their roles on the team. The battle for the second-string quarterback position is just one of many storylines to watch, but it’s certainly one of the most pivotal. Whether it’s Mike White’s experience or Skylar Thompson’s potential that wins out, the decision will shape the team’s depth chart and could have lasting implications as the Dolphins aim for a successful season.

So, as the preseason kicks off, all eyes will be on the field, and the battles will be fierce, starting with White vs. Thompson.