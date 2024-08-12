UPDATE: The Dolphins Have Signed Wyatt Ray

The Miami Dolphins this morning worked out edge rusher Wyatt Ray, who played in the UFL this past season. Ray is from Boca Raton, FL, and went undrafted out of Boston College in 2019. Since 2019, he has bounced around the NFL, spending time with Cleveland, Houston, Buffalo, NYJ, Titans, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Titans again, and then Denver. Mostly spending time on the practice squad for each team.

He has played in 23 games total, started 2, has one forced fumble and one sack. After Miami’s preseason win over Atlanta, UDFA Grayson Murphy for the Dolphins had his leg immobilized in the locker room. Miami may be looking for another edge rusher if Murphy is forced to miss time.