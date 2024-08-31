Welcome back to the DolphinsTalk Gambling Corner, 2024 edition. We open up the column with a full slate of college games this weekend, with the NFL to follow next Sunday! Here are the games to take a deep dive into today. Spreads are from DraftKings, so always remember to gamble responsibly!

Without further ado, here are this week’s picks:

WVU (+7.5) vs Penn State

Penn State comes into the season with massive expectations. Opening up on the road is a good test for them but I think they may underestimate West Virginia. Drew Allar was solid last season, but going into a hostile environment against a team that has an explosive run game will be something to watch. I like WVU to cover at home.

Iowa vs Illinois St UNDER 41

I have to be honest. Picking the under in Iowa games is almost a gimme. What makes me a bit nervous is if their offense found any sort of footing. Cade McNamara takes over at QB for the Hawkeyes, and there is optimism they will pick up the slack on that side of the ball. Defensively, they should be able to dominate Illinois St handily. Take the under until proven otherwise.

Miami (FL) (-142) at Florida

New year, same expectations for the Hurricanes to be “back”. This is the perfect chance to get a jump on a weakened ACC. Hurricanes roll out Cam Ward, the transfer from Washington St and there is optimism this offense will have a full 180 with him at the helm. With the Gators losing key players on offense and having to revamp their offensive line, the Hurricanes will feast and likely win outright. With the money line being low, bank this win for the Canes.

Alabama vs. Western Kentucky OVER 59.5

The post Nick Saban era begins and Jalen Milroe is still the quarterback. With former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer at the helm, expect Milroe to get a lift in the passing attack. Washington averaged 36 ppg last season under DeBoer/Penix, I would expect Alabama offense to put on a show with WKU scoring some late TDs to cover the O/U. Take the over here.

Notre Dame (+3) at Texas A&M

Notre Dame comes in with new QB Riley Leonard, and his ability to extend plays with his legs will be needed in this game. The Aggies have a new coach and a new hope to get back to whom they once were. I like the Irish to cover the 3 in a likely thrilling game.

Be sure to follow me on X (formerly Twitter) @DolphinsTalkTom and come back next week for a full slate of CFB and NFL picks.