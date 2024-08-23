The injuries continue to mount for the Miami Dolphins has both WR Erik Ezukanma and Safety Patrick McMorris are on the sideline of the preseason game vs Tampa Bay tonight in a walking boot.

Ezukanma missed pretty much all of last season with a neck injury; then he missed all of training camp until a week or so back when he finally returned. So this would be his 3rd injury in less than a year that will cause him to miss time. And if the foot injury is serious, he may be placed on IR, and his season would be ended. Even if he is not placed on IR and misses time, it is becoming tough to count on Ezukanma moving forward as he always appears to be injured.

Patrick McMorris was the 6th-round pick of this past draft and had a fantastic first preseason game, but he is a long shot to make this roster.

