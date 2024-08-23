Hello Fins fans! With the 2024 season in full swing, I thought I’d take a look back at how the Dolphins’ tactics have evolved since the beginning. According to the rules of evolution, a lot has changed, but even taking into account certain defeats at one time, now we see very good results. 4 winning seasons and 2 playoff matches in a row. The team is on the right track! We look forward to further success. In the meantime… How was it before?

Offense

Early on, the Miami Dolphins focused on running the ball. And in 1972 they clearly dominated. The perfect season we know as ‘No-Name Defense’. Where does this name come from? I would say that this is the embodiment of the partnership that the players showed. Without famous athletes in the lineup, but working together, they showed incredible results. The Fins were invincible in ground play, but there is always a “but”. The rivals changed strategies, and this required a response. So it’s time for a change in offensive tactics.

This evolution in strategy has been reflected not just on the field, but also in how oddsmakers view the team. During their perfect 1972 season, the Dolphins were highly favored to win it all. Over the decades, these odds have fluctuated dramatically, mirroring the team’s performance and strategic shifts. For the 2024-25 NFL season, we see the Dolphins listed at +2400 to win the Super Bowl, placing them in the middle of the pack league-wide. However, their +200 odds to win the AFC East suggest they’re strong contenders within their division. These current odds reflect both the team’s recent resurgence and the competitive landscape of the NFL. Fans interested in tracking these historical trends and current odds can find comprehensive analysis of UK bookmakers on Legalbet, which provides insights into how bookmakers adjust their odds based on team strategies and performance trends over time.

Moving towards the 2000s, we notice a sharp difference from old strategies – passing the ball reaches a new level. Facing the fast and adaptable defense of the New England Patriots or New York Jets required a new approach. So the Dolphins switched to more complex passing plays and widened their formations. Speeding up the pass and other innovations made it possible to keep the game at the proper level.

Take a look at this stats:

Category 1970s 2000s Passing Yards Per Game 150 250 Rushing Yards Per Game 200 120 Sacks Per Game 2.5 3.0 Interceptions Per Game 1.2 1.5

We see how they have increased their passing game, reduced their running attack, picked off quarterbacks more often and thrown more interceptions. This simply demonstrates a shift toward more aggressive and varied play on offense and defense, adapting to the modern demands of the NFL.

The transition in playing style also affected the players. Quarterbacks like Jay Fiedler and Daunte Culpepper could not only throw but also tackle. This radically changed the game – it was much more difficult to defend against such mastodons, and the behavior of the players became more difficult to calculate. And this gave the Fins a good advantage.

If we talk about today, the team still continues to adapt to new realities. To help coaches, specialists with a wealth of technical tools are involved: special software and AI programs for game analysis and planning, RFID and GPS trackers for training, modeling situations in VR and AR, etc.

Defensive schemes

Technology also plays a role in defense. Every movement of the opponents is under a microscope; on this basis, a reactive and, even more so, proactive strategy is built, ready for many scenarios and changes in tactics in real time.

If we compare with the past, then in short, the team switched from playing hard at close range to a much more flexible and universal scheme. This truly became the cornerstone of their evolution. In the 70s and 80s, defenses fought for every yard right in their opponents’ gridiron. But as football circuits expanded, so did the playing field. So the game became faster, the attacks more scattered and sophisticated. Relying only on muscles no longer worked; the synergy of strength with intelligence and dexterity became the leader. The Dolphins moved away from the traditional 4-3 defense to a 3-4 formation, with greater flexibility in reacting to the opposing team’s moves.

Let’s give these people their due

I would like to highlight a few names, without which the history of the Dolphins would have turned out completely differently.

Let’s start with the legendary coach for 1970-1995. Don Shula led the team to two Super Bowls and the NFL’s only perfect season. His flexibility in planning and strict discipline did their job.

And now we have Mike McDaniel at the helm of 2022, bringing a modern, analytical approach to the game to improve performance. In the game, he relies on dynamic offensive schemes.

And of course, the players!

Dan Marino’s “cannon-with-a-hand” offense was the one that launched the era of mass passing, which led to innovations in offensive line defense and route combinations.

Jason Taylor is a versatile defender. Could play on the line and get into coverage. His presence allowed for flexible defensive fronts and creative lightning play schemes.

Ricky Williams is a real tank with the ball. His running confused (and knocked down) his opponents.

Each of them changed the Fins game in their own way. The same can be said about the current lineup, which is ready to go to the top.

So continue to follow the game, analyze, and most importantly, cheer for our guys! It’s not in vain that they sweat on the field. Together we can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness in the NFL. Let’s go, dolphins!