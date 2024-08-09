Many people don’t like the preseason because the starters don’t play, and teams don’t game plan and stuff. I’m not one of those people. I look forward to the preseason because Miami Dolphins football is back, and I get a chance to see the players on the roster other than the starters to see what we could potentially have, what could be some worrisome areas of the roster, watch the rookies and heated position battles.

I like reading about the team every morning when I wake up and have my coffee at 5 am, but honestly, I get tired of it and just want to see the guys on the field to judge for myself.

I like to see the rookies first. I hear a lot of buzz about first-round pick Chop Robinson and want to see him play. However, I want to see left tackle Patrick Paul because he is considered the future left tackle. He has a lot of physical skills but needs to be coached up in some areas.

I want to see how he looks. I’m also curious about rookie running back Jaylen Wright to see how he looks and if the Dolphins have something potentially in wide receiver Malik Washington. The Dolphins need these rookies to show something and prove they can contribute when pressed into action.

I also want to see the backup quarterbacks Mike White and Skylar Thompson. I’ve heard Thompson has looked better, but not by much. I want to see how White looks in his second season in this offense. If Thompson can take a step up and potentially take the number 2 spot behind him.

I want to see how guys like Ethan Bonner look in the secondary. I’ve heard so much about him and players raving about him, but I want to see it to believe it. I also want to see undrafted rookies like Storm Duck, Isaiah Johnson, and Jason Maitre, as the Dolphins need more depth in the secondary. I also want to see Elijah Campbell to see what he can do at the safety position and Nik Needham now that he should be recovered fully from his Achilles tendon two seasons ago.

It’s exciting to get the preseason games going and each week that passes is, is one week closer to the regular season. How can you not be excited to watch your team, even if it’s the preseason?