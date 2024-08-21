I know the 2024 NFL season hasn’t started yet, but Field Yates of ESPN has released his early 2025 NFL Mock Draft. In it, he has Miami selecting 21st overall (read into that what you will), and with pick #21, Field has Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Jonah Savaiinaea, G/OT Arizona

Field Yates: “I had the interior offensive line as an area of need for the Dolphins in this past draft, though the team opted against taking anyone there this year. Adding the 6-5, 330-pound Savaiinaea would address it in a literal big way, as the hulking Arizona tackle (who has played extensively at right guard, too) could easily move inside full time. He has the feet to thrive at tackle, but his raw power and ability to create rushing lanes should translate to the pros at guard. Stay out of his way or you might get flattened.”

Draft Profile from The Draft Network

Size:

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 330 lbs

Accomplishments:

All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention (2023, 2022) • Freshman All-American (2022)

“Jonah Savaiiinaea has the necessary length and athletic profile to develop into a reliable starter on the next level.”

Strengths:

Ideal length and mass

Good football IQ

Ability to anchor in pass protection

Concerns:

Plays with high pad level

Reactionary athleticism in pass protection

Hand placement leads to holding penalties

Film Analysis:

Jonah Savaiinaea is a multi-year starter for the Arizona Wildcats team that surprised everyone with their program turnaround, led by an offensive explosion in 2023. Savaiinaea served as a key piece to this offensive turnaround by being a reliable starter on the offensive line. In his time at Arizona, he has shown to have a good combination of length and mass—key physical attributes that aid in his success as an OT.

In pass protection, Savaiinaea’s best reps come when he can maintain inside leverage on defenders and force them around the arc. Using his heavy inside alignment, he forces defenders who want to work a tighter angle to run through his frame, allowing Savaiinaea to use his mass to his advantage. Savaiinaea has enough overall strength to anchor against defenders and stop their rush.

In the run game, Savaiinaea appears to have good overall athleticism and range to get to defenders and make effective blocks. Savaiinaea can smother defenders with his size and force them to have to go around his frame to win the rep, which means the defenders have vacated their gaps, creating a running lane for the ball-carrier. Savaiinaea can also climb to the second level of the defense and make effective blocks.

Looking at Savaiinaea’s improvements as a player, they start with his lower half and his ability to keep his feet active. Oftentimes, Savaiinaeea stops his feet on contact and lunges whether it’s in the run game or in pass protection which transitions him from being in a good position to having to lunge at defenders or put himself in position for holding penalties to be called. Being able to sustain blocks is a huge part of Savaiinaea’s needed improvement because he does a good job making initial contact but the ability to consistently sustain/finish blocks to make them effective blocks is a missing piece.

Overall, Saviinaea presents a lot of NFL translatable qualities as a prospect, he just needs to improve the details of his game to become more consistent in his effectiveness.

Prospect Projection: Day 2 — Adequate Starter

Draft Profile from NFLDRAFTBUZZ.com

Draft Profile: Bio

Jonah Savaiinaea hails from Honolulu, Hawaii, where he attended St. Louis High School. A three-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports, he quickly made a name for himself in the 2022 Polynesian Bowl. Known for his dedication and strong work ethic, Savaiinaea was recognized as an all-state player in high school and decided to join the Arizona Wildcats to further his football career.

In his freshman year at Arizona, Savaiinaea started all 12 games at right guard, playing 791 snaps and allowing only 2 sacks and no QB hits. His performance earned him an FWAA Freshman All-American title and an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention. As a sophomore, he transitioned to right tackle, where he started all 13 games, playing 889 snaps and allowing 2 sacks. He was a key player in helping the Wildcats achieve a top-20 total offense and a 10-3 season record.

Jonah’s impressive college career includes multiple honors, such as the 2023 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention and being on the watch list for prestigious awards like the Outland Trophy and Polynesian College Football Player of the Year.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Quick out of his stance, matching rusher depth effectively.

Impressive lateral agility and quick footwork in pass protection.

High football IQ, adept at recognizing and handling stunts and blitzes.

Strong core and hand grip to neutralize bull rushers effectively.

Excellent awareness and teamwork in handling complex defensive schemes.

Excellent overall in pass protection with good balance and hand strength.

Versatile experience at both guard and tackle positions, offering scheme flexibility.

Massive frame and solid arm length provide a powerful blocking presence.

Scouting Report: Weaknesses Hand placement can be inconsistent, sometimes landing too high on defenders.

Occasionally overextends, causing balance issues and susceptibility to counters.

Can be caught bending at the waist instead of maintaining proper knee bend.

Can look heavy-footed, struggles to mirror quicker edge rushers consistently.

Somewhat limited as a run blocker – lacks the range to pull effectively and can look stiff in space.