On October 10th, 1993, the collective heartbeat of the Miami Dolphins and their fans stopped during a Week 6 game against at the Cleveland Browns. Although a game that ended in a Dolphins win, the franchise suffered an immeasurable loss.

While dropping back to pass, legendary quarterback Dan Marino suddenly lifted his leg in such an awkward way that everyone knew something was wrong. After that odd movement, a short dump-off pass was completed to Terry Kirby. As Kirby was returning to the offense, Marino was down on the ground, in clear pain, as even broadcasters predicted a potential Achilles injury.

The Dolphins left Cleveland 4-1 and headed into their bye week, down their superstar quarterback, who missed the remainder of the season. That was his 11th in what was already a first-ballot Hall of Fame career. The fear was this could be it for the man who arguably brought the passing attack to the modern game and set the foundation for what we see today.

At the doorstep of nearly every passing record the game had, Marino was not ready to call it a career. The rest of the 1993 season saw the Dolphins fall short of the playoffs, but Marino was on a mission to return. That return did, in fact, happen at the very beginning of the 1994 season. In the NFL’s 75th anniversary season, Marino started his comeback at home against the rival New England Patriots.

In a game that Dolphins fans of all ages remember or marvel at the highlights, Marino was vintage Dan “The Man.” He finished the game with 473 yards, five touchdowns, just one interception, and even scrambled for eight yards, including a seven-yard scamper, in the mud of Joe Robbie Stadium’s football/baseball field.

Marino went pass-for-pass with second-year sensation Drew Bledsoe. The first overall pick from the year prior, Bledsoe finished the game with 421 yards and four touchdowns of his own. Yet it was Marino’s fifth scoring pass that not only won the game for Miami but made the contest one of the most signature and iconic victories in the Dolphins’ franchise history.

And where there is Dolphins’ history, there is the ultimate time capsule, The Fish Tank. Co-hosts Seth Levit and former Miami receiver O.J. McDuffie welcome guests to “dive-in” to their popular podcast, yet there is a special series on the way, “Fish Tank Iconic: The Comeback.”

In a perfectly named show, Levit and McDuffie and their production team are debuting with this masterful Marino moment on September 3rd on the Miami Dolphins YouTube channel. Levit co-wrote and directed the production along with Emmy award-winning sports journalist Chris Clark. Mike Milius was the lead producer, and the show concept was championed by Dolphins Vice President of Communications Anne Noland.

The show will feature several Marino teammates from that iconic game, one that started a special season for the Dolphins, finishing first in the AFC East. Although a disappointing AFC Divisional road loss to the San Diego Chargers ended a potential Super Bowl run season, that first week was memorable. Ironically, the top two passers that season were Bledsoe with 4,555 and Marino with 4,453. Marino was third in the NFL in touchdown passes and first in the AFC conference, as he was named to his eighth Pro Bowl.

What “Fish Tank Iconic” does, is cinematize what was a movie of an afternoon in a career of a leading man who made it back to the grandest stage; and he brought the house down. Re-live the game with commentary and interviews from Marino himself, his teammates McDuffie and Kirby, All-Decade left tackle Richmond Webb, and the supporting cast of characters from the sidelines and press booth that beautiful day in South Florida.

A day that culminated with perhaps the coldest-blooded play in regular season Dolphins’ history. On 4th and 5, down 35-32 at the Patriots 35 with minutes to play, Marino took a quick two-step hop of a drop back and lofted one of his perfect passes, which landed in the arms of an in-stride Irving Fryar (his 3rd that day) for the go-ahead touchdown.

As eloquently said immediately following the play on the radio call by fellow Miami legend, the late-great Jim Mandich, “A flame burns inside that man, Dan Marino.”.

That flame, and this moment, will be rekindled on Wednesday night and forever in Dolphins’ lore with “Fish Tank Iconic: The Comeback.”