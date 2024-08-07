Former Miami Dolphins defensive back Trill Williams is trying his hand at a new profession: professional wrestling. PWInsider.com reported that Trill was in Cleveland, OH, this past weekend at WWE’s signature event, SummerSlam, where the WWE held tryouts for potential future pro wrestlers. Trill took part in the tryout; there is no word of whether the WWE has signed him now.

Trill is 24 years old and from Yonkers, NY. He was a superstar defensive back at Syracuse University, where he played for three seasons and had 92 tackles, four interceptions, and three touchdowns. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints but was released when he was signed by the Miami Dolphins in 2021.

Williams had a fantastic training camp with the Dolphins in 2022 but tore his ACL in the preseason and missed the entire year. He was cut a year later, in August 2023, and hasn’t been signed by an NFL team since.

The WWE is always holding tryouts to look for the next WWE Superstar to sign to their NXT Brand (their developmental brand) and, in recent years, have targeted former athletes such as former football players, gymnasts, college wrestlers, and people with a history in track and field. They have had much success with this recruiting method as current WWE Superstars Bianca Belair, Tiffany Straton, and Bron Breaker (just to name a few) all were recruited as former athletes in other sports who have gone through the WWE training program and become global superstars.

They have graduated from the NXT Brand and moved up to the Main Roster of RAW and SMACKDOWN. They are weekly fixtures on WWE TV and perform in sold-out stadiums and arenas worldwide at Premium Live Events.

There is no word at this time when WWE will decide whether to sign Trill.