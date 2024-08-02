The Miami Dolphins held another practice on Friday in Miami Gardens, Florida, at their practice facility. It was a day in which the defense shinned going up against the offense. We had a little birdie in the stands, and here are some of the notes he sent me regarding what took place on the field.
Tua wore the ORANGE JERSEY today
Defense outplayed the offense
SLOPPY Practice and a ton of Penalties
Armsteadt was dressed but was very limited in the work he did
No Jordyn Brooks at practice (rest day)
Jaelan Phillips off on the side was running very fast and doing a lot of lateral work
The Dolphins corners had snug coverage
Quinton Bell the Edge Rusher continues to dominate
Jalen Ramsey forced a fumble when lined up in the front 7 (YES FRONT 7) Playing the run. The hit was on Raheem Mostert
Tua wasn’t bad today, but probably his worst practice so far this training camp
He had a throw that went wide that Elijah Campbell should have had an interception on
Ethan Bonner did intercept a deep pass from Tua to Tyreek
Jaylen Wright had a 8 yard run up the middle. He was sprung by a block by Julian Hill
Tua had a poor throw on a crossing pattern
Jeff Wilson had an outside run for about 20 yards
Mike White hit Malik Washington for 20 yards beating Elijah Campbell
Jonathan Harris Sacked Tua, but the defense was called offsides on the play
Quinton Bell stopped Jaylen Wright for No Gain
Channing Tindall and Grayson Murphy forced Skylar Thompson to hurry a throw that went incomplete
JaQuan Burton dropped a Skylar Thompson pass
Siran Neal had a great stop on Chris Brooks that killed a play
Ramsey covered Waddle closely forcing a Tua overthrow
Siran Neal was called for holding vs Willie Snead IV
A Mike White Pass was tipped and intercepted by Patrick McMorris, but Pass Interference was called on the play….so it wouldn’t have counted
Mo Kamara stopped Jaylen Wright for no gain
Wright had a 5 yard run on another play
Mike White overthrew Malik Washington on a very deep pass over 50 yards
DeVon Achane dropped a short pass from Tua
Mike White hit Jonnu Smith for a 20 or so yard completion
Patrick Paul and Kendall Lamm had false starts. Lamm is working at both tackle spots, Paul at just left tackle
Chop Robinson beat Chasen Hines on back to back drills
Austin Jackson did level and pancake Chop Robinson on another rrep
Anthony Schwartz had a beautiful catch over Kader Kohou
Ethan Bonner was called for Pass Interference on River Cracraft
Mike White missed Anthony Schwartz on a pass
Jonathan Harris lined up at edge rusher and was easily blocked by Chasen Hines
Benito Jones and Quinten Bell got a sack against Kion Smith
Braxton Berrios dove for a pass but couldn’t come up with it
Tua hit Braylon Sanders on a deep pass where Sanders adjusted and made a beautiful catch
Tua hti Malik Washington for a 40 yard TD
The defense in total was called for offsides over 6 times
There was a personal foul on a kickoff return as well
Practice Saturday is 11am at Hard Rock Stadium NOT the training facility