The Miami Dolphins held another practice on Friday in Miami Gardens, Florida, at their practice facility. It was a day in which the defense shinned going up against the offense. We had a little birdie in the stands, and here are some of the notes he sent me regarding what took place on the field.

Tua wore the ORANGE JERSEY today

Defense outplayed the offense

SLOPPY Practice and a ton of Penalties

Armsteadt was dressed but was very limited in the work he did

No Jordyn Brooks at practice (rest day)

Jaelan Phillips off on the side was running very fast and doing a lot of lateral work

The Dolphins corners had snug coverage

Quinton Bell the Edge Rusher continues to dominate

Jalen Ramsey forced a fumble when lined up in the front 7 (YES FRONT 7) Playing the run. The hit was on Raheem Mostert

Tua wasn’t bad today, but probably his worst practice so far this training camp

He had a throw that went wide that Elijah Campbell should have had an interception on

Ethan Bonner did intercept a deep pass from Tua to Tyreek

Jaylen Wright had a 8 yard run up the middle. He was sprung by a block by Julian Hill

Tua had a poor throw on a crossing pattern

Jeff Wilson had an outside run for about 20 yards

Mike White hit Malik Washington for 20 yards beating Elijah Campbell

Jonathan Harris Sacked Tua, but the defense was called offsides on the play

Quinton Bell stopped Jaylen Wright for No Gain

Channing Tindall and Grayson Murphy forced Skylar Thompson to hurry a throw that went incomplete

JaQuan Burton dropped a Skylar Thompson pass

Siran Neal had a great stop on Chris Brooks that killed a play

Ramsey covered Waddle closely forcing a Tua overthrow

Siran Neal was called for holding vs Willie Snead IV

A Mike White Pass was tipped and intercepted by Patrick McMorris, but Pass Interference was called on the play….so it wouldn’t have counted

Mo Kamara stopped Jaylen Wright for no gain

Wright had a 5 yard run on another play

Mike White overthrew Malik Washington on a very deep pass over 50 yards

DeVon Achane dropped a short pass from Tua

Mike White hit Jonnu Smith for a 20 or so yard completion

Patrick Paul and Kendall Lamm had false starts. Lamm is working at both tackle spots, Paul at just left tackle

Chop Robinson beat Chasen Hines on back to back drills

Austin Jackson did level and pancake Chop Robinson on another rrep

Anthony Schwartz had a beautiful catch over Kader Kohou

Ethan Bonner was called for Pass Interference on River Cracraft

Mike White missed Anthony Schwartz on a pass

Jonathan Harris lined up at edge rusher and was easily blocked by Chasen Hines

Benito Jones and Quinten Bell got a sack against Kion Smith

Braxton Berrios dove for a pass but couldn’t come up with it

Tua hit Braylon Sanders on a deep pass where Sanders adjusted and made a beautiful catch

Tua hti Malik Washington for a 40 yard TD

The defense in total was called for offsides over 6 times

There was a personal foul on a kickoff return as well

Practice Saturday is 11am at Hard Rock Stadium NOT the training facility