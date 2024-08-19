Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa joins us at Dolphins training camp. In a very candid interview Tua opens up about his relationship with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and how he treated him as starting quarterback and what is different about his relationship with Mike McDaniel. Tua also opens up about if he was ever close to retiring after dealing with concussions.
