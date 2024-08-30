Despite the support from head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier, Miami Dolphins fans are in a rage over the state of the offensive line. Grier mentioned it after the draft and doubled down on his statements: “Mike (McDaniel) and I just, we always kind of chuckle,” Grier said Wednesday. “I know you guys made a joke about me saying that you guys are more worried about (the offensive line) than we are. But internally, that’s how we feel about our group here as a team.”

Grier has mentioned how the Dolphins’ offensive success defends their statements defending the offensive line, but is this true?

The Dolphins’ offensive line got worse this offseason, losing Connor Williams and Robert Hunt, and Isaiah Wynn starting the season on the PUP. The Dolphins will roll from left to right, with Terron Armstead, Robert Jones, Aaron Brewer (coming off a hand injury), Liam Eichenberg, and Austin Jackson.

I recently graded the Dolphins’ offensive line a C, and I stand by that. However, that grade is based on optimism surrounding the offensive line’s health and growth as players.

If Armstead and Jackson play 15+ games, I’ll be happy. Can we see Eichenberg take the Austin Jackson jump? Can Jones hold the front until Wynn returns? Will Brewer be an upgrade over Williams? These are the questions that draw concern from the fans and media.

To start, this preseason, we saw moments of the Dolphins’ offensive line being bullied, yet they only allowed five sacks, and we never saw the starting unit. The good pass protection is partly due to the Dolphins’ offensive scheme.

The ball gets out fast, Tua and the others must make quick reads, and ultimately, the Dolphins only allowed 31 sacks while averaging 5.1 yards per carry last season. So, what brings the concern is beating good teams.

When the Dolphins faced the top dogs of the NFL last season, they continuously were less physical in the trenches, struggling to gain rush yards up the middle and struggling in short-yardage situations. This ultimately led to poor timing with the receivers and Tua. Many of the media’s narratives weren’t because of Tua but because of this offensive line.

Watch Tua against the Chargers last season, extending plays, getting to his third and fourth reads, and making winning plays.

One of the preseason bright spots was Andrew Meyer 101 pass-blocking snaps, 3 pressures allowed, and a 98.0 pass block efficiency (PFF Dolphins). Meyer won’t start but did work his way on to this roster and could see himself on the field.

One of the things I have seen recently is the mention of how teams similar to Miami don’t value the guard position. With Miami’s screens, guards pulling, and the many variables of this offense, this claim just can’t be true.

The Dolphins offensive line is said to be very tight and very versatile. Liam Eichenberg and many others have spoken about the importance of technique and the ability to run and get up the field.

The Dolphins line must stay healthy, or they will see themselves trading for a guard during the season. If the Dolphins unit can stay on the field and make their jumps in McDaniel’s offense, they will be better than many believe. Grier and McDaniel believe in this offensive line, but only time will tell. Jacksonville’s defensive line will be a great challenge at the start of the season, and it will tell us a lot about what will come.