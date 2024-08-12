Miami Dolphins Superstar Edge Rusher Jalean Phillips is being removed from the PUP list today and will practice with the team, according to head coach Mike McDaniel at his 10 am press conference. This is huge news for the Dolphins organization as now there is a great chance he will be ready to go and play come the beginning of the regular season.

I wrote about this over the weekend, saying that if there is any chance for Phillips to play week one vs Jacksonville, he would have to come off the PUP list this week. I think it will take a slow and steady “ramp up” process over a few weeks to get Phillips “game ready” when the coaches and trainers feel he is close to returning. If Phillips will play Week 1 vs. Jacksonville, the “ramp-up” process probably has to start this week.

So, I am NOT surprised by this Phillips news today.

This week, the Dolphins practice Monday through Thursday, with Thursday being a joint practice with Washington. They are off Friday and then play at Hard Rock Stadium vs Washington on Saturday evening. I wouldn’t expect Phillips to be in a joint practice against another team or on the field in the preseason game either.

With Grayson Murphy going down to injury Friday evening vs Atlanta, the Dolphins’ depth at edge rusher is even more thin than it was last week. Miami did sign Wyatt Ray this morning. With Phillips back in the mix alongside Emmanual Ogbah, Chop Robinson, and Mo Kamara, the Dolphins’ edge rushing position looks to be in much better shape than it was a month ago.

There is still no word at this time on when Bradley Chubb may return but it is expected he will start the season on the PUP list and miss at least the first four games of the regular season.