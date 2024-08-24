Want a shindig at your college to be a big deal? A football watch party is the way to go. Ground an otherwise ordinary gathering on the college calendar in a game you may or may not have been watching anyway, and it magically becomes a college event. Here’s how to throw an NFL watch party that will score big with everyone, whether you are a railbird or not.

1. Secure a Great Location

The right location can make or break your watch party. Look for a communal space with lots of seating, such as a dorm lounge, student union, or even an outdoor space if the weather’s nice. Ensure the spot has a strong Wi-Fi connection or cable access so the game is not interrupted.

2. Get the Tech Right

Nothing’s worse than having a poor view, so take the time to ensure your viewing system is top-notch. If the kitchen TV isn’t up to snuff, consider renting or borrowing a projector for a big-screen experience. And don’t forget to check out the sound system. You might need to supply some extra speakers for the play-by-play.

3. Provide Game-Day Snacks

Food is a must for your no-stress Super Bowl Sunday. Serve a combination of easy finger foods like wings and sliders, or set out dip trays with pita chips and crudités. Or go potluck style and ask guests to bring a snack to share.

4. Keep Beverages Flowing

Have a selection of drinks available to keep your guests hydrated and happy, including soft drinks, water, and perhaps some local craft beers for those of age. Check with campus policies about alcohol to double-check that you’re using forms that stay above the legal line.

5. Create a Fan-Friendly Atmosphere

Some things you could do to make your NFL watch party more like a stadium include.

Dress up your party in team colors : Let everyone dress in their team’s jersey to add color to the crowd.

: Let everyone dress in their team’s jersey to add color to the crowd. Decorations : Use team colors and NFL memorabilia to decorate the space, making it vibrant and thematic.

: Use team colors and NFL memorabilia to decorate the space, making it vibrant and thematic. FacePaint: Supply face paint so guests can honor their favorite team while wearing their spirit on their (expressive) sleeves.

Supply face paint so guests can honor their favorite team while wearing their spirit on their (expressive) sleeves. Team flags: Fly team flags throughout your venue to add to the authentic stadium feel.

These elements will help your watch party retain some of the electricity and madness of being at an NFL game.

6. Plan for Half-Time Entertainment

7. Ensure Everyone Gets Home Safely

If your watch party runs late, ensure everyone has a ride home to get back safely to their dorms or homes. Plan carpools, remind them about campus shuttles, or encourage the use of ride-sharing apps, if necessary. Safety always comes first.

Wrapping Up Your NFL Watch Party

With these essentials, your NFL watch party is a touchdown. It provides students with something to take their minds off of college life while also creating opportunities for interactions among friends with a common interest in football. Get your gear and friends together, and get ready to host a party everyone will talk about all season long.