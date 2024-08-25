I Hope The Dolphins Know What They Are Doing With Backup QB

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they are releasing quarterback Mike White, and it looks like Skylar Thompson will be Tua Tagovailoa‘s backup. The decision wasn’t a big surprise because Thompson played better than White in the preseason games, but not a lot better.

This competition seemed like the Dolphins were giving Thompson more work with the second stringer to see how he would do. If he was even or slightly better, the Dolphins could release White and save 3.5 million on the salary cap. That is exactly what Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier did.

Anyone who has watched the preseason games knows that the Dolphins’ backup quarterbacks haven’t played well. Neither one has really established themselves as the number 2 quarterback.

I think White wasn’t given a fair shot because he played in the first two preseason games in the second half when the guys he was working with were fringe guys to make the roster. In the final preseason game, he only played a quarter and a half before giving away to Thompson.

Now White has to play better, no question about it, but you’re not helping him by having him take snaps with the scrubs. White also has more game experience, even if it’s not a lot, and has had some success, but the Dolphins are looking to save money so they can carry as much cap space over into next year as they will be over the projected cap.

Thompson has regressed over the last couple of years, I feel. He did start the season finale to get the Dolphins into the playoffs and played in the wild-card game, in which they almost upset the Buffalo Bills. However, he didn’t play well in the preseason last year, and this year, he was better, but not significantly better, to earn the number 2 backup spot.

Yes, Thompson has the mobility to extend plays and can make some plays in the passing game. However, he hasn’t been as consistent as you would hope for a guy in his third NFL season. You expect your draft-picked and undrafted players to make the roster and improve their play, but that hasn’t been the case here.

I think the Dolphins underestimated the backup quarterback position, and I hope they see this and look very hard at the quarterbacks that are getting cut. T

he Dolphins should also look at the trade market as well because Tagovailoa goes down, so does the season. I know a lot of teams will say that if they lose their starting quarterback, but if you have a solid backup, then you may have a chance to salvage the season.

I don’t think the Dolphins will be able to do that if Tagovailoa goes down. I hope the Dolphins know what they are doing and come to their senses that the Dolphins’ backup quarterback isn’t on our roster. The Dolphins better hope an acorn falls off the tree and they find a better option.