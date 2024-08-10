The Miami Dolphins opened this 2024 preseason with a 20-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. After a week of joint practices, the injury bug bit both teams through Friday night’s exhibition at Hard Rock Stadium. A few Falcons and Dolphins were nicked up as both teams settled into full-speed action. In a game that came down to the last play and a review, Miami held on to win following a challenged incomplete pass in the corner of the endzone. The call of an incomplete pass was upheld, and the Dolphins are 1-0 in the 2024 preseason.

While the Dolphins’ starting corps was not in uniform, this was a night for reserves and rookies. A few veterans got an opportunity in the first half, namely Nik Needham. He had a few standout plays, including a few blitzes leading to defensive wins for the unit and a pass breakup on third and six.

Offensively, running back Jeff Wilson had a chance to put some good work on film and scored on a Skylar Thompson pass. Wilson caught three passes for 18 yards and ran five times for just seven yards.

The rookies had a chance to shine in the first half. Although first-round pick Chop Robinson didn’t play, second-rounder Patrick Paul displayed his raw strength and some nastiness to complement his potential as the heir to Terron Armstead.

Another rookie showing some massive potential was running back Jaylen Wright. Traded for in this past April’s Draft, the fourth-rounder cost general manager Chris Grier and the Dolphins their 2025 third-round pick. So far, the eye test can easily show that Wright’s price was worth it. He led the Dolphins in rushing with 55 yards on ten carries and scored a touchdown. 2023 undrafted free agent Chris Brooks ran hard for 40 yards on 12 attempts.

The Dolphins have a “neck-and-neck quarterback two battle according to Mike McDaniel. Neither Skylar Thompson nor Mike White grabbed the job by the horns, and each had their share of mistakes. Thompson finished the game 8-19 for 95 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. White was just 4-14 for 26 yards.

The wide receivers didn’t do particularly well, as Miami’s top three didn’t dress in Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Braxton Berrios. Odell Beckham is on the PUP, so River Cracraft was the de facto top target Friday night and did make a catch for 11 yards.

Miami’s leading pass catcher was tight end Tanner Conner. He caught three passes for 70 yards on four targets. He had a long 40-plus yard catch and run, and, on this third reception, seemed to have been hit awkwardly, causing him to leave the game.

Another rookie on offense who made waves for the Dolphins Friday night was wide receiver Malik Washington. He was all over the field, returning kickoffs and punts and targeting with passes in various areas on the field. He even took a reverse for 21 yards rushing on a well-designed play. Washington seems to be a player Miami will find multiple ways to use, as he showed grit and toughness despite just 5 ‘8″. Washington returned four kickoffs and two punts.

Defensively, rookie Patrick McMorris showed both coverage and tackling ability. He was in on several plays and tallied a team-high seven tackles while getting a pass defended as well. Undrafted cornerback Storm Duck got his hands on a pass for a breakup and played well overall in coverage.

The Dolphins still need to figure out several spots on the offensive line, especially with center Aaron Brewer out indefinitely with a hand injury. Several linemen are in the mix for a right guard spot and backup jobs at left guard to Isaiah Wynn and center Aaron Brewer. Each of those positions could need work from backups often over the course of the season. Defensively, Anthony Weaver got his unit ready to play, and they performed admirably, especially on third downs. Miami’s defense held Atlanta to an 11% conversion rate on third downs.

Miami outgained Atlanta 265 to 226 in total yards, and the defense limited the Falcons to just 81 rushing yards. Miami’s ground attack paced the night, with 144 yards on the ground.

The Dolphins’ effort against the Falcons was solid but not sensational. They host the Washington Commanders next week in their second preseason game, and the starters may even get some reps in this contest before reverting back to the fringe and bubble players.