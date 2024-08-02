The Miami Dolphins ranked second behind the San Fransisco 49ers with eight players in the NFL’s top 100 list.

Many critics say that for a team with so many, how can they not win a playoff game?

Others say that Tua is too high, and many believe that number was just right. (Jaelan Phillips will be on that list next year.)

As an athlete myself, I know that competition makes you better, especially when competing against the best of the best in practice.

The media took some comments about Dolphins newcomer Jordan Poyer out of context (maybe partly because he was a former player for the Buffalo Bills).

“Over the past few years playing against this team, you get a sense that if you get on top of this team, they might fold,”

Well, the truth hurts, and as a younger team, the Dolphins didn’t have the great veteran leadership needed to win big games.

The experience in big moments is not to fold under pressure. Many overlook this fact, but it’s true, and bringing in talented veterans will help the Dolphins take the next step. Poyer is a leader who wants to bring a championship to Miami and eliminate the agenda that teams may have thrown around.

After Tuesday’s practice, many Dolphins met with the media after Jalen Ramsey’s powerful speech. Many Dolphins were quoted saying we need to be physical, some using the word “bullies.”

As a fan, I have long been critical of the Dolphins’ physicality, including the tackling, the run defense, and even the short-yardage situations. This season, the Dolphins’ team looks to add the physicality needed to take the next step.

Many of the best defenses are physical, they set the tone not the other team. Winning the game in the trenches and winning the game on the mental side won’t allow other teams to consider the Dolphins “soft” or “foldable.”

Next are the Dolphins in practice; every day, our young corners have to guard Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and our wide receivers have to work on Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller, not to mention Holland and Poyer.

This Dolphins team has playmakers all over the field, as do many NFL teams, yet having eight players in the top 100 with the leadership and work ethic of the Dolphins made it. In practice, we see the good, the bad, and the ugly on both sides of the ball.

Between bad snaps, a training camp fight, and miscommunications, among all the other kinks that are supposed to get worked out. It is training camp for a reason, a preparation for the upcoming season.

The positional battles make people better; elite ballplayers make their teammates better, and most importantly, leadership. This Dolphins team is full of leaders all throughout the roster; Calais Campbell, Jordan Poyer, Hill, Ramsey, and many others will make a difference to this year’s team. The leadership and teaching this team how to win, the importance of being the more physical team, and most importantly, bringing the competition to practice.

Like Tua said on SiriusXM radio, “It’s cool to be friendly… if you’re not helping me get to where we need to be as a team, we don’t need you, and if I can’t tell you that, get out. It’s plain and simple.”

The ability to separate teammates from friends is important. This Dolphins team seems to be a tight-knit family, as we learned on Hard Knocks this past season. But this is a new year, a new team with new leadership and a confident quarterback, and I’m excited to see where this journey takes us.