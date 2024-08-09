Channing Tindall

Dolphins 2022 third-round pick out of Georgia Channing Tindall will be able to play a big role in the preseason. With inside linebackers David Long, Jordyn Brooks, and Anthony Walker, who has been limited due to injuries, allowing Tindall to impress. The athletic linebacker was a second-team SEC selection in 2021 and put on a show at the combine. He was one of three linebackers at the 2022 Combine to run a sub-4.5 second 40, clocking an official time of 4.47. He also had a 42-inch vertical jump, tied for the highest of all players.

Tindall only has 11 total tackles in his career; he has played mainly on special teams over his first two years and 33 games, and he has played in just 21 total defensive snaps since his rookie season. In 2022, he played 167 snaps on special teams and 244 this past season. Tindall has been a disappointment thus far, but it’s no time to give up on the Georgia product. His final opportunity presents itself this preseason; if he doesn’t succeed, he will no longer be a Dolphin.

Duke Riley

Duke Riley was thrown into the fire last season with all the injuries, and his playoff blunder is forever stuck in my head. Yet Riley is a fierce leader with a chip on his shoulder. Riley’s advantage here is his experience as he is entering his 9th NFL season. Riley has been great in camp and even spotted the orange jersey in practice this week. I expect Riley to make the team, but if the Dolphins go young and the young guys perform, who knows, maybe the Dolphins move on. (Happy Birthday, Too!)

Zeke Vandenburgh

The first-team FCS All-American out of Illinois State who also was a MVFC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the FCS with 14 sacks and tying for third with 21 tackles for loss. He also led ISU with 100 tackles and two forced fumbles while breaking up four passes in 10 starts. Vandenburgh missed all of last season after being placed on injured reserve but will get his opportunity this preseason. Vandenburgh has been good in camp and is a practice squad candidate.

Curtis Bolton

Another special teamer, Bolton, was signed recently. At six feet two inches and 228 pounds, I don’t expect much from the undersized linebacker, but who knows?

Another intriguing camp battle that injuries and veteran rest will allow to happen. The preseason doesn’t tell us everything, yet it does mean football is back. The Dolphins look to have their best season in a long time, and I am excited for each of the battles until we cut down to the 53.