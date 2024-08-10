The Dolphins won their first preseason game of the 2024 season, but the number of injuries the Team has right now is concerning, and the list is growing. Coming out of the Atlanta game and heading into this upcoming week of training camp, here are some of the injuries the Dolphins are dealing with right now.

Chop Robinson: Mike McDaniel held Chop out of the first preseason game vs Atlanta, saying that Chop is dealing with some minor injuries and he expects him to be back “soon.”

Zeke Vanbenburgh: Left Friday’s game after only playing 16 snaps and is having an MRI on his leg.

Grayson Murphy: He went down in the first quarter with an injury and had to leave the field. He returned to the game later in the second half. After the game, he had a brace on his knee to immobilize his leg.

Jody Fortson: Left the game with a stinger, and he appears to be okay. It is nothing more than a stinger.

Tanner Connor: Left the game with an undisclosed injury; we are awaiting word on what the injury is and how severe it may be.

Aaron Brewer: An injury to his hand, the hand he snaps the ball with. Mike McDaniel said he would be evaluated “week to week.” If this is a broken hand, it will keep him out for 4-6 weeks. If it’s a finger injury, it would be less time, but if forced to wear a cast or brace, he would be unable to snap the ball and play center. This means Miami may have to shuffle their offensive line around for the start of the regular season, as Week 1 is about a month away.

Kion Smith: Went down in the 1st quarter and had to leave the game. It was reported on Saturday he has a torn ACL and his season is now over.

Isaiah Wynn: On the PUP list, there is no timeframe for return. There have been “rumors” and “rumblings” that he may start the season on the PUP list, forcing him to miss the first four games of the season.

Odell Beckham Jr: Still on the PUP list at this time, there is no word on when he may be taken off PUP and begin practicing.

Jaelan Phillips: Still rehabbing his Achilles injury and we are near the time-frame for if he is going to play Week 1 vs Jacksonville he would have to be taken off PUP and start practicing.

Bradley Chubb: Still on the PUP list and is expected to begin the regular season on PUP which will force him to miss the first four games of the season.

Jordan Poyer: He has missed the last six practices and his wife Rachel Bush went on social media and stated he is dealing with a thumb issue. No timeframe for when he will return to practice.

Erik Ezukanma: Mike McDaniel has stated this current injury has nothing to do with his injury from last season, he has yet to practice this training camp and there is no word when he will be ready to practice.

Cam Smith: He had an undisclosed lower-body injury in late July; Mike McDaniel said he would return to this training camp. Last week he participated in a few drills, but no time frame for his return just yet.