The Miami Dolphins host the Tenessee Titans in week 4 this season on MNF at Hard Rock Stadium. It is a double-header night for MNF, and the Dolphins game will be broadcast on ESPN, much like last year when these two teams played in December on MNF. I reached out to Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky of ESPN, who were on the broadcast last year for this game, to see if they would be covering the game this season in Week 4.

Louis and Dan both confirmed they would be calling that game for ESPN again this year.

🎯 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) August 17, 2024