The Miami Dolphins host the Tenessee Titans in week 4 this season on MNF at Hard Rock Stadium. It is a double-header night for MNF, and the Dolphins game will be broadcast on ESPN much like last year when these two teams played in December on MNF. I reached out to Louis Riddick of ESPN, who was on the broadcast last year for this game, to see if he knew if he would be covering the game this season in Week 4.

Louis confirmed he would be calling that game for ESPN.