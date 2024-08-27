In the NFL, the day after the season ends is called “Black Monday.”

A moniker to signify the Head Coaching & Front Office positions made available by all the firings across the League.

So, what do we refer to today as?

Nothing short of a massacre if you ask me.

Today is absolutely brutal for all parties involved. It doesn’t make it any easier to be on one side of it—not as a Player, not as a Coach, and certainly not as Front Office Personnel with Players’ livelihoods in your hands.

By 4:00 this afternoon, 32 Teams will have to advise 40 or so players that their dreams of making an NFL Roster have ended abruptly. Over 1,000 Players will be cut with hopes of receiving callbacks for roster spots on other teams or, at the very least, Practice Squad spots.

Some will be Veterans, some will be Rookies, and some will be somewhere in between, but one thing will be consistent for all: the disappointment of not making the 53-man Roster will be felt.

Felt by the individuals who put in all the time, effort, & energy to see their dreams fulfilled. Felt by their family & friends who were with them on this journey, providing mental & physical support. Felt by teammates who had developed relationships & rooted for them to triumph.

For some that do make it through, the happiness could be fleeting.

As soon as the Rosters are set, 32 teams will scour the waiver wire to see if an upgrade could be made. Another wrinkle further complicates the day’s emotions. It’s nothing short of a roller coaster if you initially make the 53 and then get cut later in the day or in the coming days.

In a cutthroat league, today is the cutthroat day of all.

But don’t take my word for it; take it from arguably the toughest guy on the Miami Dolphins Roster, Zach Sieler:

“One of the worst days in football,” Sieler said.