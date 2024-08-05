The Miami Dolphins have announced they will be putting Miami Dolphins legend Tim Bowens into their Ring of Honor during Halftime of the game vs the Arizona Cardinals on October 27th.

Bowens was the 20th overall pick by the Dolphins in the 1994 draft. A controversial pick at the time, as Bowens only played nine games in college for Ole Miss.

He played his entire 11-year career with the Dolphins, compiling 22 sacks, 303 tackles, and nine forced fumbles. He is best known as the man who was able to eat double teams to open up space to allow Zach Thomas to make plays and have a hall-of-fame career.

Bowens was the 1994 Defensive Rookie of the Year in the NFL and was voted to the Pro Bowl twice in his career. The Dolphins inducted Bowens in their Walk of Fame back in 2012 and this is one of the highest honors a player can received from an organization.