Today on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Marisa Marino and Jason Sarney discuss the first two weeks of Miami Dolphins training camp. Jason was at camp last week and gives a first-hand report of what he saw, who he thinks is playing well, and what positions on the team may have some issues early on in camp. They discuss the narratives around Tua in the national media, the struggles of the offensive line early on in camp, and whether the Dolphins are facing a real issue up front with their offensive line. This episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast includes all this and more. Remember to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

