The Ragones join Michael Fink to discuss Atlanta week. We discuss Tim Bowens making the Miami Dolphins Ring Of Honor, Conner Williams leaving for Seattle, Hard Rock is a Fan-friendly stadium compared to its peers and we’ll tell you why. Who is more important to sign? Holland or Phillips? Was acquiring Chubb a mistake? We have different opinions. Are we physical enough?
Miami Dolphins v Atlanta Week
The Ragones join Michael Fink to discuss Atlanta week. We discuss Tim Bowens making the Miami Dolphins Ring Of Honor, Conner Williams leaving for Seattle, Hard Rock is a Fan-friendly stadium compared to its peers and we’ll tell you why. Who is more important to sign? Holland or Phillips? Was acquiring Chubb a mistake? We have different opinions. Are we physical enough?