Today on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about all of the fallout from Miami’s first preseason game of the season and the 20-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. He opens the show by discussing the many injuries the Dolphins are dealing with at this time, including the loss of Kion Smith for the season and the potential loss of Aaron Brewer for the start of the regular season. He then goes over the many other injuries on the Dolphins at this time and why this is a big week for Jaelan Phillips. To close the show, Mike discusses the Dolphin’s problematic backup quarterback situation. This episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast includes all this and more. Remember to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

