The Miami Dolphins had their first practice on Monday, coming off their 20-13 victory over Atlanta on Friday evening. No player wore an orange jersey today at practice. One of our eyewitnesses was in attendance and here is what he reported back to us today.

Tua took all of the snaps in the intrasquad session and the majority of the days work.

Skylar Thompson saw the field finally during the final walkthrough drills

Mike White took No Snaps on the day

The Dolphins worked heavily on Red Zone work and Tua was very impressive in the Red Zone drills

Liam Eichenberg moved to Center with Aaron Brewer out

Sean Harlow and Jack Driscoll got a lot of work at Right Guard and backup Center with Liam now the starting center

Jordyn Brooks held DeVon Achane for a loss on a play

Chris Brooks scored on a short Touchdown run

Ogbah Sacked Tua in the red zone

Tua hit Tyreek Hill a few times in some Red Zone drills. Including one where Hill was wide open on the left hand side of the field

Tua hit Jonnu Smith for a touchdown on a red zone drill in which Smith ran a rout to the back of the endzone

Tua hit Tyreek for 10 yards in the back of the endzone

Tua missed Berrios when Patrick McMorris had solid coverage

Tua dropped a snap from Eichenberg

Zach Sieler stopped Mostert on a run

Calais Campbell had a tackle for a loss

Jaylen Wright had a big run in the red zone

INJURY NEWS

Erik Ezukanma is back practicing today first time in over a year he has been on the practice field

Jordan Poyer practiced but he had a big ass cast on his hand

Mike McDaniel said OBJ will remain on PUP this week. And now we can start to speculate if he will be ready for Week 1 or will he be on PUP to open the season and miss the first 4 games

Braxton Berios returned to practice after missing a bunch

Chop Robinson also returned ot practice after missing Friday’s game with an injury

Jordyn Brooks returned for practice after missing all of last week