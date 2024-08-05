The Miami Dolphins held another Training Camp Practice on Monday and fans were in attendance. We had one of our staff members in attendance watching and here is what he reported back of what took place on the field.

Defense had the better day overall

This practice focused on the running game and prioritized that

Quinton Bell wore the Orange Jersey today

Skylar Thompson hit Tyreek for a gain of about 10

Thompson missed Tanner Connor on a long pass

Thompson hit Jody Fortson for a big gain

Skylar Thompson threw a long ball to Ingold that went incomplete

Anthony Swchartz dropped a Skylar Thompson pass

Mike White hit Willie Snead IV for aobut 20-25 yards

Ethan Bonner had good coverage on a deep pass from Tua to Tyreek that was a completion

Ezekiel Vandenburgh with a hit on Jeff Wilson Jr for a short gain

Jaylen Wright had a few carries for about 5 yards

Tua connecte with Alec Ingold on a wheel play

Tua got out of the pocket and hit Tyreek Hill

Achane went for 10 yards on a run

Jevon Holland stopped Mostert for a loss on a play

Tua underthrew Tyreek on a play Bonner was in coverage on

Tua hit Tyreek for about 45 yards on a long pass

Tyreek had a diving catch to the ground

Tua to Tyreek for about 17 or 18 yards

David Long had a pass breakup.

Tua hit Tyreek for about 50 yards

Kader Kohou intercepted Tua in the endzone, but was ruled out of bounds so it wouldn’t have counted

Tua to River Cracraft for 20 yards

Jason Maitre broke up a pass by Tua

Tua to Berrios for a long gain

Skylar Thompson hit Braylon Sanders on a beautiful pass where Sanders had to extend to catch it

Jason Maitre with a breakup in the endzone

Mike White hit Braxton Berrios for about a 10 or so yard gain

Je’Quan Burton caught two passes from Thompson in a red zone drill

Malik Washington caught a 10 yard pass from Thompson

Anthony Schwartz dropped a Mike white Pass

Channing Tindall dropped an easy interception

White hit Berrios for roughly 15 yards

White hit Fortson for a touchdown

Skylar Thompson had a nice two minute drill

Teair Tart had a sack on Tua

Hayden Rucci, caught a 12 yard pass or so from Skylar Thompson

Brandon Pili had a sack