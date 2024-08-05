The Miami Dolphins held another Training Camp Practice on Monday and fans were in attendance. We had one of our staff members in attendance watching and here is what he reported back of what took place on the field.
Defense had the better day overall
This practice focused on the running game and prioritized that
Quinton Bell wore the Orange Jersey today
Skylar Thompson hit Tyreek for a gain of about 10
Thompson missed Tanner Connor on a long pass
Thompson hit Jody Fortson for a big gain
Skylar Thompson threw a long ball to Ingold that went incomplete
Anthony Swchartz dropped a Skylar Thompson pass
Mike White hit Willie Snead IV for aobut 20-25 yards
Ethan Bonner had good coverage on a deep pass from Tua to Tyreek that was a completion
Ezekiel Vandenburgh with a hit on Jeff Wilson Jr for a short gain
Jaylen Wright had a few carries for about 5 yards
Tua connecte with Alec Ingold on a wheel play
Tua got out of the pocket and hit Tyreek Hill
Achane went for 10 yards on a run
Jevon Holland stopped Mostert for a loss on a play
Tua underthrew Tyreek on a play Bonner was in coverage on
Tua hit Tyreek for about 45 yards on a long pass
Tyreek had a diving catch to the ground
Tua to Tyreek for about 17 or 18 yards
David Long had a pass breakup.
Tua hit Tyreek for about 50 yards
Kader Kohou intercepted Tua in the endzone, but was ruled out of bounds so it wouldn’t have counted
Tua to River Cracraft for 20 yards
Jason Maitre broke up a pass by Tua
Tua to Berrios for a long gain
Skylar Thompson hit Braylon Sanders on a beautiful pass where Sanders had to extend to catch it
Jason Maitre with a breakup in the endzone
Mike White hit Braxton Berrios for about a 10 or so yard gain
Je’Quan Burton caught two passes from Thompson in a red zone drill
Malik Washington caught a 10 yard pass from Thompson
Anthony Schwartz dropped a Mike white Pass
Channing Tindall dropped an easy interception
White hit Berrios for roughly 15 yards
White hit Fortson for a touchdown
Skylar Thompson had a nice two minute drill
Teair Tart had a sack on Tua
Hayden Rucci, caught a 12 yard pass or so from Skylar Thompson
Brandon Pili had a sack
