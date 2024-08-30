The Miami Dolphins season starts in a little over a week, and one of the biggest concerns people seem to have is the offensive line for this team. I feel like it’s ground hog day with that position. It’s been considered a significant weakness in the last few years, but I don’t think that way this year. Yes, the Dolphins had 12 different starting offensive line combinations last year, but they held their own. They return basically the same line except Robert Hunt and Connor Williams leaving. They also added Aaron Brewer at center.

The Dolphins returned offensive line coach Butch Berry, which is the first time the Dolphins have had the same returning offensive line coach in years, and he did a great job with this group last year. They had injuries, but guys like Kendall Lamm, Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton, Robert Jones, and Austin Jackson all stepped up. Jackson turned the corner last year to earn an extension after being considered a first-round bust. The Dolphins also played the last half of the season without Hunt, who left as a free agent for a bigger contract and played well without him.

Is this line perfect? No, but it’s efficient, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gets the ball out quickly, so he doesn’t get hit as much.

The Dolphins were also better at running the football last year. Yes, they have to be better in short yardage, but overall, I think the line will be okay.

My biggest concern is the defensive line. This unit was considered one of the best and deepest units on the roster, but now it’s one of the thinnest positions on this current roster. The Dolphins lost Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis through free agency.

The Dolphins didn’t really address the position in the draft, and they signed a bunch of guys like Neville Gallimore, Jonathan Harris, and Robert Cooper, all of whom didn’t make the roster. The Dolphins did sign Calais Campbell, who should help, but he’s 37 years old, so much will be counted on him.

The Dolphins have Zach Sieler, Da’Shaun Hand, and Brandon Pili. Sieler is a stud for us, but I have no idea what to expect from Hand and Pili. Pili is in his second year and developing. At the same time, Hand was a high draft pick not too long ago and is still trying to find himself in the NFL.

General Manager Chris Grier didn’t take care of this position.

The Dolphins’ defensive line set the tone on defense last year and was one of the best run-stopping units in the NFL. That helped the Dolphins pass rushers teed off on the quarterbacks last year. Now, the unit looks like it is going to regress. I know teams don’t game plan in the preseason. Still, they have been getting gashed against the run, and that concerns me going into the season, especially going up against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, who have running backs that can take it the distance anytime they touch the ball.

New defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver has his work cut out for him, and maybe he will find ways to mask this deficiency. This unit may be much better than I anticipated, but I’m not counting on that.

For the last five years, the Dolphins have had Sieler and Wilkins to anchor the defense. Now Wilkins is gone, and they don’t have a suitable replacement—just a bunch of bodies. Games are won at the line of scrimmage, and I’m unsure if this defensive line can hold up. I know they will get good play from Sieler, but I don’t know everyone else.

Everyone should be more concerned about the defensive line than the offensive line. The offensive line, as I said, held up well last. With Willins gone, the Dolphins are missing someone to compliment Sieler and bring the fire and energy Wilkins brought. Wilkins was a force on run defense, and last year was better at rushing the passer.

Grier may look back and wonder why he didn’t do a better job of replacing Wilkins when he left. He probably made the right move not paying Wilkins the huge contract, but neglecting to find someone to replace him is something he didn’t do, and it could be a downfall for this defense this year unless someone steps up.