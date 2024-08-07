Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network reported today that he got a look at Tua’s new contract, and it’s actually a 5-year deal worth $235.5 million with a max value of $244.5 million with incentives. And is $171.6 million guaranteed in the first four years, not $167 million, and there are two void years at the end of the contract.

Since entering the league, Tua’s NFL career has been a roller coaster of sorts. He entered the NFL coming off a major hip injury he suffered during his senior year of college. Brian Flores, his first head coach with the Dolphins, didn’t connect with him, and there was a disconnect between the two and an ever-changing offensive philosophy.

In Tua’s third NFL season, Mike McDaniel replaced Flores, bringing an entirely new energy and offensive system to Miami, where Tua flourished.

From a statistical standpoint, Tua’s numbers have improved under McDaniel, and he is set up for success because he is surrounded by many offensive weapons.

There are still some concerns with Tua, though, such as his ability to win big games, beat good teams, and play well in December/January.

The main concern with Tua is the numerous concussions he suffered in 2022. He suffered at least two concussions, and many feel he suffered three, but it was covered up. No matter what the number is, in this day and age, with what we know about brain injuries, that many concussions in a short amount of time is something to monitor.

In 2023, he played a full season and suffered no injuries, the first time he had played a full season since entering the NFL.

With this extension, Miami is all-in on Tua moving forward, and the fates of Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier are tied to the young quarterback. If he succeeds and plays well, McDaniel and Grier will stay in their roles in Miami for many years.