Some good things came out of the Miami Dolphins’ first preseason game Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Players like Tanner Connor and rookie running back Jaylen Wright got the headlines with their stats.

However, the player that stood out to me was rookie left tackle Patrick Paul. The big left tackle played for 3 ½ quarters, and I grant you that it was mostly against backup and fringe players, but the Dolphins need to give him a lot of work this preseason.

When the Dolphins drafted Paul in the second round this year, some felt it was a wasted pick because he won’t play. I highly disagreed with that assessment because the Dolphins needed to draft a potential left tackle of the future because Terron Armstead is injury-prone and at the end of his career, and Kendall Lamm is retiring after the season.

The Dolphins aren’t practicing Armstead to get him ready for the season, and Lamm is going to be a swing tackle who can play on the left and right side, so the Dolphins are giving Paul a lot of work.

Paul has the physical tools to be a heck of a left tackle for years to come, but he needs to be coached up on certain areas, such as hand placement and footwork, to counter against speed edge rushers. He also has a good person to mentor him in Armstead, and he’s welcomed him with open arms. I read how Paul has looked good at times but also has had issues with penalties and hand placement, which is to be expected.

Friday night was a good first step because I didn’t see Paul have an edge rusher go by him.

He was physical at the point of attack in the running game and finished blocks to the whistle, a physicality this team needs. He did this pretty much all game long. I don’t want to go crazy about this performance, but it encourages moving forward into the rest of training camp and the preseason.

With Kion Smith out for the season with a torn ACL, Paul could be Armstead’s primary backup. Armstead will most likely get hurt and miss time, so Paul needs to keep up with his development.

If Armstead manages to play all 17 games, that would be great, but I’m not counting on it. Lamm can also fill in, but if Austin Jackson goes down at right tackle, he will fill in on the right side. Then it’s just Paul.

I’ve seen the Dolphins draft many offensive linemen over the years, like Dallas Thomas, Michael Deiter, and others, who look overwhelmed and, at times, overmatched. The spotlight doesn’t appear to be too big for Paul, and that is encouraging moving forward. Sure, he will take his lumps as a rookie and have some bad weeks, and it will be interesting to see how he responds.

However, Friday night’s performance gives the Dolphins some encouragement that they may have a potential cornerstone building block on the offensive line. If this is the case, it’s good news for the Dolphins this year and beyond.