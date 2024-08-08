The Miami Dolphins will host the Atlanta Falcons Friday night in each team’s first 2024 preseason game. A dozen Dolphins stand out on the games’ eve in an exhibition that should feature mostly the bottom half of training camp attendees.

After a scrappy week of joint practice with the Falcons, Miami will feature a quarterback-two battle between Mike White and Skylar Thompson.

“Neck and neck,” per Mike McDaniel’s press conference answer on who is ahead of the quarterback two battle, Friday night’s game will see both split the duties. Recently signed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa need not show anything, yet the importance of the backup role is also economic.

Should Thompson beat White, it could lead to a few million dollars in salary cap savings. With a team that could use help in one other area of the field, that could be valuable recouped funds should White become expendable.

This leads to that position group, which could be without their newly signed center, Aaron Brewer, pending injury prognosis for an extended period of time. Without knowing the extent of a hand injury suffered Wednesday in practice, the Dolphins are in dire need of a winner in the backup center role—a role that may become a starter should the Brewer injury linger into the season.

Those candidates would be veteran Liam Eichenberg, newly signed free agent Sean Harlow, and potentially an undrafted free agent, UTEP’s Andrew Meyer. While Meyer saw practice reps at center before joint practices, Harlow was signed before the Brewer injury. Additionally, off each and every position Eichenberg has played on the line, center could potentially be something he falls into out of necessity. He has played all five spots in his career for Miami.

Each of these three could see center snaps on Friday night as Miami waits to see what is said about Brewer’s injury. Of course, with over $30 million in salary cap room, general manager Chris Grier could always make some calls.

Miami still has to find a right guard and a backup for Isaiah Wynn at left guard. With Wynn on active/PUP, if he can’t go, the Dolphins need a viable replacement, and that could be Robert Jones, Eichenberg, free agent Jack Driscoll, Lester Cotton, or undrafted free agent Matthew Jones. As for the right side, you can throw the same names in the mix, as Miami tends to mix it around often.

Moving over to the skill positions, the wide receiver room will feature several fringe players, namely Braylon Sanders. A practice squad veteran, so to speak, Sanders has had a terrific camp, making several contested catches. While there may not be room for him on the 53, he is a player who is looking for solid work on film.

Looking at the backend of the Dolphins’ current room, River Cracraft is Jaylen Waddle’s depth chart backup. It’s likely he could be plenty of work, perhaps early, until deeper rostered wideouts get their looks. Look for Cracraft to battle for targets this season, as he is underutilized yet usually makes good when called upon.

A rookie receiver to watch is sixth-round draft pick Malik Washington. Having shown some sparks this summer in camp, Washington could be a valuable multi-threat weapon. At 5-8, even in spikes, Washington is fast and sneaky enough to get lost in a sea of blockers. This could be return work, screenplays, or simply slot work. Washington could be a two-phase player as a rookie, making him a very safe bet to crack the full-time roster. Regardless of his drafted status, there are a number of players that Miami will need to make a decision on, which includes Erik Ezukanma and Braxton Berrios.

Berrios is a punt returner, kick returner, and tough-as-nails wideout, so his roster spot could be safer than that of Ezukanma. Having yet to play significantly, Ezukanma’s availability has been the main issue.

At running back, everyone knows what the Dolphins have in Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane. Perhaps a top two or three tandem in the NFL, those guys will probably cheer on the sidelines for veteran Jeff Wilson and Salvon Ahmed, last year’s undrafted free agent Chris Brooks, and traded-for rookie speed burner Jaylen Wright.

Brooks is an interesting player, as his hard-running style could be valuable to the roster since Miami is desperate for a short-yardage back. Last season, on 3rd or 4th and 1, Miami ran the ball a league-low 15 times. Wilson should be someone who can factor into that mindset, but this is another crowded room where Miami must make a touchy decision. Knowing McDaniel’s system from their San Francisco days, Wilson could have a slight edge on Ahmed.

Grier made a Draft Day move, trading into the fourth round with next season’s owned third-round draft pick to select Tennessee’s Wright. He fits right in with this backfield’s speed mindset and could be a future workhorse type back for Miami in a few years.

Defensively, eyes will be on rookies Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara for a bit. However, Quinton Bell is a player Dolphins fans can’t wait to see in action. A camp superstar so far, Bell has floated around the NFL on a few teams yet landed in Miami last year and is making his play count. He is listed as a starting edge at the moment, while Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are on the active/PUP list.

This allows edge rusher Grayson Murphy to crack the 53 at the beginning of the season. The UCLA product is another UDFA looking to make the cut and plays a position that is needed early for the Dolphins to plug and play before the return of Chubb and Phillips.

Another linebacker to look for is 2023 undrafted free agent Ezekiel Vandenburgh. On injured reserve last season, Zeke has made his presence felt so far in camp. A 6-4 linebacker, he is a player with a high motor and could be used in multiple ways.

The cornerback group has some undrafted free agents of their own. Still, last year’s rookie Ethan Bonner is making a name for himself in Dolphins’ camp as fast as Tyreek Hill, literally, step by step in boundary coverage with him, Bonner is on the depth chart as a backup to Kendall Fuller. While lock-down Bonner was one of the fight participants in practice earlier this week, his style of play is exactly what the Dolphins need for depth behind their studs of Fuller and Jalen Ramsey.

2024 undrafted corners Storm Duck and Jason Maitre will be on display as well, as Miami has a propensity for keeping UDFA defensive backs. Kader Kohou in 2022, Nik Needham in 2019, and Bonner last season.

Another player to watch should they hit the field will be Channing Tindall, who has yet to make an impact after being drafted in the third round in 2022. Will new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver be the third time charm for Tindall? We could see some answers to that Friday night.