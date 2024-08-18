On Saturday evening, on the Post Game Wrap-Up Show, Mike and Tom discuss Miami’s 13-6 victory over the Washington Commanders. They discuss which starters played and which didn’t, as well as the fantastic opening drive of the game by Tua and Miami’s offense. They go over the play-by-play of the game and discuss which players improved their status with the team and which ones did not, as Mike breaks some news on which ESPN announcers will be calling the Monday Night Football Game Week 4 when Miami hosts the Tennessee Titans. This episode of the Post Game Wrap-Up Show includes all this and more. Remember to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

