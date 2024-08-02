Today on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about everything that took place at Miami Dolphins training camp practice Friday morning. Before Mike gets into Friday’s practice, he goes over the BREAKING NEWS, which is that Saturday’s Miami Dolphins scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium has been canceled due to bad weather in the area. He then provides a recap of what took place on the field Friday at practice, who played well, who didn’t, who wore the orange jersey, and some trends we are starting to see with these practices now that we are more than a week into Training Camp. This episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast includes all this and more. Remember to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

