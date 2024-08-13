Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that Miami Dolphins cornerback Ethan Bonner has a concussion which is why he hasn’t been practicing with the team. Bonner signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in May of 2023 and spent last season on the Dolphins’ practice squad but was activated for two games. Thus far in training camp, he has turned many heads with his play on the field, and many expect him to make the team and the 53-man roster.

Per source, Bonner has been out with concussion — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 13, 2024

More on this story as it develops.